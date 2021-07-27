Hampton Roads residents invited to public meeting discussing flood safety and prevention

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the Office of the Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources are set to host public meetings throughout Virginia’s coastal communities to help educate residents about flooding.

Officials say flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster nationally and Virginia has the highest rate of sea-level rise of any east coast state.

The Hampton Roads regional public meeting will be held at the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission Boardroom, 723 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake. on Thur., Aug. 5, 2021.



The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. All meetings will follow COVID protocols as directed by the meeting locations.

Residents who can’t make it to the public meetings are instead encouraged to complete the Coastal Resilience Stakeholder Survey HERE.