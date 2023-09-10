VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Pride will host its 6th Annual Run the Rainbow 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run on Sunday, Sept. 24.

“We are excited to see runners and walkers of all identities come together to show their pride.

Whether hoping to break a personal record, or dressing up together with friends, our annual Run the Rainbow will be a colorful and fun event,” says Hampton Roads Pride President Nick

Dintlemann.

Organizers say this years goal is to enhance accessibility to garner participation from diverse locations. The organization is collaborating with Mettle Events to provide gender-inclusive registration options through the registration portal.

The event is presented by Sentara Healthcare, The City of Virginia Beach, Mettle Events, and Race Roster.

Those interested in participating can register at hamptonroadspride.org.

According to a release, all proceeds from the event will benefit Hampton Roads Pride’s mission to unite the LGBTIA+ and allied communities.