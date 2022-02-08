Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting scheduled for March 2

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The final draft of the 2022 Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan will be open for public comment during a virtual meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 2.

The meeting will be held on Zoom at 6 p.m.

During the meeting, the public can learn about this year’s Mitigation Action Plan and provide feedback. Although the meeting is scheduled for March 2, the commenting period will be open until March 9.

Click here to register.

The Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation plan is developed and maintained by the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission (HRPDC) with input from the City of Virginia Beach. The goal of the plan is to identify possible threats to the City of Virginia Beach, including natural disasters, and minimize the resulting damage.

To view the final draft of the plan, visit www.hrpdcva.gov.