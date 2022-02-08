Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting scheduled for March 2

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Strawbridge area of Virginia Beach courtesy Jimmy Wetzel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The final draft of the 2022 Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan will be open for public comment during a virtual meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 2.

The meeting will be held on Zoom at 6 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

During the meeting, the public can learn about this year’s Mitigation Action Plan and provide feedback. Although the meeting is scheduled for March 2, the commenting period will be open until March 9.

Click here to register.

The Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation plan is developed and maintained by the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission (HRPDC) with input from the City of Virginia Beach. The goal of the plan is to identify possible threats to the City of Virginia Beach, including natural disasters, and minimize the resulting damage.

To view the final draft of the plan, visit www.hrpdcva.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10