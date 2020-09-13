Hampton Roads Black Caucus to hold virtual forum with VB School Board candidates

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Black Caucus will be hosting an online forum with the candidates for the Virginia Beach’s School Board seats Monday.
The forum on Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m., will be streamed live on Facebook and on YouTube. Viewers will be able to ask questions and provide comments using the chat features on the respective platforms.
The event is co-sponsored by The New Journal and Guide, Virginia Beach African-American Political Action Committee, and Positive Vibes Inc. (Consultants).
