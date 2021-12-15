Hall Toyota makes donation to Virginia Beach food bank

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore received a surprise donation from Hall Toyota Virginia Beach.

This donation is a part of Hall Toyota Virginia Beach’s “Hall-idays of Giving” effort. It’s one of six donations, totaling $100,000, that will be gifted to nonprofits in the area.

Hall Toyota Virginia Beach collected and donated 2,682 lbs of food, which equals over 2,235 meals. This was in addition to the surprise check for $19,500.

Other recipients of the Hall-idays of Giving campaign include:

An Achievable Dream

Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia

Vetshouse Incorporated

DriveSmart VA