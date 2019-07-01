Guy Tower announces candidacy for Virginia Beach City Council seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The man who was appointed to fill a Virginia Beach City Council seat until a special election has officially announced his candidacy for that seat.

Guy Tower said Monday he will enter the race to be elected to the Beach District. This comes after he told city council ahead of his appointment that he wouldn’t.

Tower was appointed to the Beach District seat in April after a three-judge panel found David Nygaard failed to meet residency requirements.

In a news release on Monday, Tower said, “I believe that I am the right candidate at the right time to move our City forward and to make sure that everyday people have a place at the table.”

Tower said in the release that many residents encouraged him to run and that they believe he can be “a change agent” and a “significant contributor of value” to city council.

The former executive director of the Virginia Bar Association has also served as the chief executive officer of the Kaufman & Canoles law firm.

“I offer my leadership and unique perspective to do the work needed to build a more transparent and inclusive city government,” Tower said.

Current at-large councilwoman Rosemary Wilson, who is also running for the seat, has expressed that she has been sure of her decision to run since the beginning, unlike Tower.

Wilson said in May, “I have already announced I’m running. I have filed and I supported him to be appointed. He has the right to run, but he told us he wouldn’t.”

In Monday’s new release, Tower said, “While I appreciate my appointment to the Beach District position by members of City Council and have worked hard to live up to their confidence in me, I want to earn the voters’ trust and support in an election for the remaining three years of this term.”

The special election will be held on Nov. 5.