Gunshots reported on S. Kellam Blvd. in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are responding to reports of shots fired, near Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side that officers responded to the 100 block of South Kellam Blvd. around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday.

No other information is available.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

