VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A gunshot victim walked into a local hospital early Tuesday.

Virginia Beach Police say they responded to a shots fire call at 3:01 a.m. in the 5600 block of Bangor Square.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that a gunshot victim walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital 15 minutes later. Police have not confirmed if this is where the victim was shot.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.