Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have confirmed they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at the Oceanfront.

Officers were serving a warrant on a fugitive in the 200 block of 35th Street Friday morning when the shooting happened.

No officers were injured.

The suspect has died.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police at noon, Pacific Avenue is currently closed in both directions between 32nd Street and 34th Street.

There is no additional information at this time.

Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates on this breaking news.

