VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have confirmed they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at the Oceanfront.

Officers were serving a warrant on a fugitive in the 200 block of 35th Street Friday morning when the shooting happened.

No officers were injured.

The suspect has died.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police at noon, Pacific Avenue is currently closed in both directions between 32nd Street and 34th Street.

There is no additional information at this time.

