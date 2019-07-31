Group raising money for family of rabbi who died off Va. Beach coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One group is working to raise money for the family of a teacher who died after trying to saving a student who was struggling in the water.

Rabbi Reuven Bauman noticed one of the students, a 13-year-old, was in trouble, so he went in the water to help.

The student was able to get out, but Bauman did not surface.

Dozens of volunteers helped search for Bauman, 35, for nearly a week before his body was found in the water near the Virginia-North Carolina border.

A special fund has been set up by a group of rabbis in Norolk.

They are trying to raise $1 million for Bauman’s family. Donations have topped $860,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

