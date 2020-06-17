Group offers to move Virginia Beach’s Confederate monument

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A group has come forward looking to relocate Virginia Beach’s Confederate monument from the Municipal Center to private property.

Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson announced at Tuesday’s City Council workshop that the Sons and Daughters of Confederate Veterans have approached her and several others on council about taking possession of moving the 115-year-old statue that has always stood outside the historic Princess Anne Courthouse.

Under their plan, the 27-foot tall granite structure would be moved to “a very secluded and historical site” according to Councilwoman Barbara Henley, who represents the Princess Anne District.

“Nobody would see the statue unless they purposefully went looking for it,” Henley said.

The idea received no pushback from council members but is an about-face from what was discussed months earlier.

In January, the Historic Preservation Commission’s Princess Anne County Confederate Statue Roundtable wrapped up a three-year study by recommending the city leave the monument where it is and add context and “balancing elements” covering the city’s African American heritage.

However, in recent weeks, protesters have taken upon themselves the work of taking down symbols of the Confederacy. In the interest of public safety, Acting City Manager Tom Leahy ordered the monument covered last week.

“This is very offensive to a lot of people and we don’t want to continue this,” Wilson said.

The process to allow for the relocation can’t happen until July 1, per state law. It begins with a public hearing, which at this point hasn’t been scheduled. Following a hearing and relocation vote, the council then must offer the monument up to all museums or historic groups for 30 days.

The Historical Review Board also must weigh in, as the old courthouse is a Historical and Cultural District.

Wilson feels even when the monument is moved, something that documents its presence there should remain. Slaves were also once sold on the grounds according to documentation.

“But what is really important is what happens after this,” Wilson said. “This is not something that should be swept under the rug. We should never forget what happened.”

