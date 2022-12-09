VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WAVY) — Beth Sholom Village and Pembroke Square Associates hosted a groundbreaking ceremony this Friday morning to celebrate their new senior living community.

The new senior living community, Avia Pembroke, will be on 373 Constitution Drive at the corner of Jeanne Street and Constitution Drive. It is one of the new buildings going up in Pembroke Square, where Pembroke Mall previously was.

Aviva Pembroke will offer a variety of floor plans, including a one bedroom one bath, one bedroom one bath with a den, two bedroom two bath and then a three bedroom two bath. All of the apartments will have an outside terrace, walk-in closets, and top-of-the-line appliances. There will be 121 independent living units, 20 assisted living apartments, and 12 memory support units.

Aviva Pembroke will also include spaces for entertaining, a rooftop bar, an indoor fitness center and an indoor pool. Apartments are pet-friendly, and there will also be beautician services, health and wellness classes, chef-prepared meals and dining options, and professional housekeeping services.

“Pembroke Square Associates is happy to join with Beth Sholom Village to develop a senior living community at Pembroke Square,” said Fred Napolitano, one of the original owners of Pembroke Mall.

“Aviva Pembroke will be a great addition joining Pembroke Square after 57+ years of Pembroke Square Associates stewardship and community involvement. We decided to partner with Beth Sholom Village because they are local, familiar with the market and have an excellent reputation of operating senior communities.”

Construction is expected to begin shortly.