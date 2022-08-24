VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Great Neck library branch in Virginia Beach will be closed for renovations through early next year.

The library, located at 1251 Bayne Drive, is getting new carpeting, a new meeting room and study rooms, updated programming spaces and restrooms.

The renovation project is part of the second phase of the Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) $5.8 million Capital Improvement Program. Eight of 10 VBPL locations have been or will undergo renovations. Updates were completed at Princess Anne, Bayside, Kempsville and Central Libraries in 2019, at Pungo-Blackwater in 2020, at Windsor Woods in 2021, and at Oceanfront in April of 2022.

The Great Neck Area Library will close on August 27 at 5 p.m. and renovations are expected to be complete in early 2023.

While closed, services such as holds pickup and returns will be available at the library’s front door from August 29 until September 3. Beginning September 6, you can go to the Great Neck EMS Station next door.

Library customers can visit any Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) branch for in-person services and programs and to donate materials. You can also download items from VBPL’s digital library.

For more information, visit www.VBgov.com/libraries.