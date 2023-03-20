One of the refreshed children’s area at the Great Neck Area Library. (Photo Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Public Library’s Great Neck branch reopens after seven months of renovations.

Visitors will find new meeting rooms and study rooms, refreshed program spaces, updated restrooms, and new carpeting throughout the building.

The library is open Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Great Neck Area Library renovations were funded as part of a $5.8 million Capital Improvement Program (CIP) awarded in 2016.

For more information on the Great Neck Library visit their website.