Grace Bible Church holds drive-thru distribution in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Stretched around Grace Bible Church in Virginia Beach, drivers lined up to get groceries and toiletries.

“Even after eight this morning, we had cars starting to line up,” said Dan Moore with Operation Blessing.

The church partnered with multiple organizations like Operation Blessing and United Way of South Hampton Roads to create the drive-thru distribution service.

“We’re hoping to bless about 2,000 families today. So, we’re out here practically serving the needs of people in our community during this difficult time,” said Matt Breitenberg, the executive director of Grace Bible Church.

There was a grocery station, a station for free COVID-19 testing, and more.

“We did a huge toiletries drive and had brought together lots and lots of supplies. We were manning a station to offer bags of toiletries to each car and each family,” said Kelsey Mohring with United Way of South Hampton Roads.

If you were not able to come out to the distribution service, the United Way of South Hampton Roads said they still have the COVID hotline and are continuing to help people in need.

If you need assistance, call 757-858-7777.

