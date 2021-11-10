Governor-Elect Youngkin hosting ‘Hampton Roads, Thank You’ rally in Virginia Beach Thursday

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin greets supporters at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin is headed to Hampton Roads on Veterans Day.

Youngkin is set to attend the “Tidewater Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony” event which starts at 9 a.m. on 16th Street and Atlantic Avenue and ends at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial at 19th Street, across from the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street.

After the parade, Youngkin is set to deliver remarks to local veterans and supporters at his own “Hampton Roads, Thank You” rally. The event is set for 12:45 p.m. at Froggie’s restaurant which is located at 3656 Shore Drive.

54-year-old Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race last week to become the first Republican to win statewide office in the Commonwealth in 12 years.

Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe marked a sharp turnabout in a state that has shifted to the left over the past decade and was captured by President Joe Biden last year by a 10-point margin.