VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man got quite the surprise Wednesday — an award and visit from Virginia Governor Youngkin at a local diner.

Sandy Wilson jumped into action last week and saved four family members after their car went into a pond off Parliament Drive in Virginia Beach.

Wilson pulled the 8-year-old, the 10-year-old, the 16-year-old driver, and their father out through the sunroof – with little time to spare.

“A couple of minutes later, the car sank, completely submerged in the water,” he said.

The governor got wind of what happened and wanted to meet Wilson, calling him a hero.

Youngkin, along with Representative Karen Greenhalgh, surprised him at the Brickhouse Diner early Wednesday to give him a plaque for his service.