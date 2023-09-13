VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A German company will be expanding its operations in Virginia Beach.

On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that the U.S. subsidiary of Hermes Abrasives will invest $5.6 million integrate new production lines and increase its capabilities in the city.

“Hermes Abrasives has demonstrated a 40 plus year commitment to Virginia, and the return of its belt production line from Mexico to Virginia Beach sends a clear message that the Commonwealth has the right combination of assets for manufacturers to locate and grow,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Hampton Roads offers the skilled workforce, logistics advantage, and business climate that international leaders like Hermes need to thrive, and we look forward to their continued success in the Commonwealth.”

In 2019, the company moved its narrow belt production line from Virginia Beach to Mexico. This time, Virginia Beach won the bid for the project and it will be returning to the Resort City creating 30 new jobs.

“Hermes Abrasives has been a valued member of our business community since the 1980s, and we are excited to support their expansion in Virginia Beach,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “We look forward to seeing their success as they increase manufacturing operations and continue to demonstrate that our City is the best place to do business.”

Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Hermes Abrasives manufactures a variety of coated and bonded abrasives and grinding tools.