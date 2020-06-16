Live: Northam declares Juneteenth a state holiday; Pharrell now speaking

App users: Click here to watch live coverage starting at 2 p.m.

Juneteenth will be state holiday

Northam says Juneteenth, which celebrates the official end of slavery in the United States, will be a paid state holiday in Virginia. The holiday is coming up on Friday, June 19.

“It finally shut the door on enslavement of African American people. And while it did not end racism, black oppression or violence, it is an important symbol.”

Though Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery on paper in 1863, thousands of slaves across the south didn’t know they were free until much later.

In remote Galveston, Texas, slaves didn’t learn about their freedom until June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived, more than two months after Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered in Appomattox, Virginia, in April of 1865.

Northam says he believes Virginia is only the second state in the nation to celebrate Juneteenth, after Texas. He says Virginia has recognized Juneteenth before, but only with a written decree.

“Every year we celebrate July 4th Independence Day … but That freedom we celebrate did not include everyone … it’s time we elevate this, not just a celebration by and for some Virginians, but one acknowledged and celebrated by all of us because that’s how important this event is,” Northam said.

No phase 3 this week

Gov. Northam says Virginia won’t move into phase 3 this week, but he’ll have more information on phase 3 on Thursday.

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to make an announcement alongside Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams at Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, where Northam’s expected to announce he’ll declare Juneteenth a state holiday.

Pharrell has been vocal in the ongoing movement for racial justice and against police brutality. Hampton Roads has seen multiple large demonstrations in recent weeks, and more are expected in the future.

Pharrell said he’d like to see a large Black Lives Matter mural in Virginia Beach similar to the one put up in Washington, D.C.

The announcement to declare Juneteenth at a state holiday comes as businesses and cities across the country say they’ll recognize the holiday on June 19, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

The move to celebrate Juneteenth comes just months after Virginia legislators voted to end Lee-Jackson Day as a state holiday. The longtime state holiday in Virginia honored Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, and typically fell on the Friday ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Northam is also expected to share updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia. Daily cases of COVID-19 have gone down in recent weeks along with hospitalizations, but so has testing.

