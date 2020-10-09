Gov. Northam announces PPE manufacturer to expand to VB, creating 180 new jobs

RICHMOND (WAVY) – Governor Northam announced that Premium-PPE, a manufacturer of AmeriShield branded masks and personal protective equipment, will fund $5.3 million to expand in the City of Virginia Beach.

The company is set to purchase additional equipment to increase its manufacturing capacity and meet growing demand, creating 180 new jobs.

“By growing its manufacturing capabilities, Premium-PPE will help support our present and future needs and continue to play a vital role in producing critical health care supplies for the Commonwealth and states across our country,” said Governor Northam.

Premium-PPE is a subsidiary of PremiumEstore, LLC.

In March, amid the coronavirus pandemic PremiumEstore began operating as Premium-PPE.

Now the company will focus solely on the production of personal protective equipment, shifting its full production to disposable face and surgical masks.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach to secure the project for Virginia and will support Premium-PPE’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“I was fortunate enough to tour this facility in the early days of its change to manufacturing masks and was impressed with the overall operation,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer.

Dyer said, “Because Premium-PPE responded so quickly to an emergent need, it is making an important contribution to the greater effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the 180 jobs it is adding are a tremendous win, especially in this economy.”

In a press release, many leaders praised the City of Virginia Beach and state officials for working together to create jobs and opportunities for the community during challenging economic times.

