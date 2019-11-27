Got input? VB asks for resident feedback on Level Green Park improvements

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is seeking resident input on improvements to Level Green Park.

The city will host an open house forum on Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m., the city’s Parks & Recreation department said in a news release.

The forum will be at Kempsville Recreation Center.

The Level Green Park Master Plan proposes improving the park’s amenities and adding some new features.

Those improvements include demolition of the existing tennis courts & ball field, addition of a dog park, enhancement of tree canopy throughout the site, construction of a new restroom facility, addition of fitness equipment areas, construction of new shelters, resurfacing the existing walking trail, replacement of the existing playground, and addition of a new splash pad and climbing boulder playground.

All improvements are contingent on the availability of funding. They could change.

Residents can also share their feedback online by Dec. 12.