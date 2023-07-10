VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Regent University announced Monday that the Board of Trustees has appointed Gordon Robertson as the new Chancellor of Regent University.

According to a press release, Gordon Robertson will be succeeding his father, Pat Roberton, who died on June 8 at the age of 93.

“We are thrilled to appoint Gordon Robertson as the Chancellor of Regent University,” said Phil Walker, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Regent University. “He is uniquely equipped to carry on the mission and vision of Regent and the legacy of his father, Dr. Pat Robertson. Under Gordon’s proven leadership and expertise, Regent will continue to thrive and impact future generations.”

Along with his new role as the Chancellor of Regent, Robertson will continue to serve as both the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc. and as the President of Operation Blessing.

Robertson graduated from Yale University in 1980 and then went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree from Washington and Lee University. He then practiced law in Norfolk for 10 years.