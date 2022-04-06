VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A decade has passed since an F-18 jet crashed into an apartment building in Virginia Beach.

It happened on April 6, 2012, when a Navy fighter jet crashed into an apartment complex on Birdneck Road after suffering double engine failure shortly after taking off from NAS Oceana.

The jet was part of Strike Fighter Squadron 106 and was conducting a training mission when it crashed. The event has been referred to by many as the “Good Friday Miracle.”

There were no fatalities reported from crew members or residents on the ground, however, the crash did reduce the majority of the building into rubble. Residents in the area were also all accounted for following the crash.

According to the Associated Press, the jet was able to dump fuel before the crash which covered nearby buildings and cars.