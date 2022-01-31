Godmother of Soul Patti LaBelle coming to the Sandler Center in Virginia Beach

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 06: Patti LaBelle speaks onstage at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Legendary soul singer Patti LaBelle is heading to Hampton Roads this summer.

The Godmother of Soul will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m.

LaBelle is now 77, but still touring regularly. She also has upcoming dates in Charlotte, Wilmington and Roanoke.

She most recently added a single and special appearance on the reboot of Jim Henson’s “Fraggle Rock.” And who could forget the 2020 Verzuz between her and fellow soul icon Gladys Knight? It was a really special moment.

If you can’t make the show, there’s another major act coming to the area in late May. 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan is headling the UMOJA Festival in Portsmouth.

