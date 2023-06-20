VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A global cargo ship company will be relocating and expanding its headquarters to Virginia Beach.

According to a press release, Governor Youngkin announced that ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services Co., LLC, will invest around $30 million to expand its headquarters to Virginia Beach.

“Virginia is a leader in supply chain management thanks to our infrastructure, robust transportation network, and world-class Port of Virginia, and ZIM is a vital shipping partner that advances our position in this important industry. We are pleased that ZIM will continue its growth in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

ZIM was founded in 1945 in Israel and is a leading global container liner shipping company that operates in more than 90 countries. Virginia was one of many states who competed for this expansion and is expected to bring several hundred jobs to the area over the next five years.