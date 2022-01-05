Girls on the Run partners with, moves HQ to Virginia Wesleyan University

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Girls on the Run of Hampton Roads is partnering with Virginia Wesleyan University (VWU) to magnify both organizations’ commitment to healthy, confident students. In addition, they are moving their headquarters to VWU.

School officials say having the non-profit on campus will give students and staff the opportunity to engage in volunteerism.

“My daughter started two GOTR programs at schools in Delaware, where she is a dedicated teacher,” said Scott Miller, VWU president. “We are both huge advocates for building girls’ confidence during their formative years.”

Students will have the opportunity to participate in one-day volunteer opportunities, as well as longer-term volunteer coaching roles. Those roles will allow students to gain 50-hour of experience.

In addition, internships will offer practical applications of students’ coursework for those who are majoring in women’s studies, education, sports management and business.

“Moving from a quiet office park setting to a multi-use, vibrant campus community presents us with many exciting opportunities and benefits. We will be able to host community events without having to rent off-site venues, equipment, and moving trucks,” added Ellen Carver, GOTRHR Executive Director. “The enormous savings of over $20,000 a year in human and financial resources will funnel more funds into direct service to girls’ health and confidence.”

They will be hosting an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 27 for the university community, donors, coaches and press. All guests must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.