VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (WAVY) – Girls on the Run Hampton Roads celebrates another season with a ‘record-breaking’ crowd.

Ellen Carver, Girls on the Run Hampton Roads Executive Director, said 1,125 girls along with running buddies, and 275 coaches hit the pavement at Virginia Wesleyan University.

“It’s a record-breaking crowd,” said Carver. “I’m just overwhelmed with joy. Our coaches are volunteers, a lot of them are schoolteachers. They work with kids all day long and then they stay after as volunteers to work with these kids. They have built a semester worth of confidence, sticktoitiveness, encouragement, [and] community service. All of the life skills we need to be happy and healthy in our life. It just fills me with joy, I love coming to work every single day!”

Andrea Jallah-Hodge and her family just moved to the Hampton Roads area seven months ago.

“Her dad actually came in from a mission in Morocco to run with her to surprise her and her grandfather who is 75 years old is actually running as well,” said Jallah-Hodge as she cheers on her family.

She tells 10 On Your Side the nonprofit organization teaches motivation and self-confidence.

“Military children they go through a lot with transitioning, she is a very resilient girl!”

Girls on the Run Hampton Roads will have another celebratory 5-K at the Mariners Museum in December.