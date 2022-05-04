The clinic, running from 10 a.m. to noon on May 7, will offer all three free COVID-19 vaccines.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Community members are invited to attend a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Kingdom Cathedral on Saturday hosted by the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health.

The clinic, running from 10 a.m. to noon on May 7, will offer all three free COVID-19 vaccines. That includes both the child and adult doses of the Pfizer shot.

Health officials say that all vaccines will be available, including boosters. Those under 17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine, but must have a parent or guardian present.

Those wanting a COVID-19 vaccine will need to schedule an appointment for a specific dose:

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

