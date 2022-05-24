VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service was presented with Senate Joint Resolution 86 at a ceremony held on May 22.

Virginia Sen. Bill DeSteph and Del. Anne Ferrell Tata formally presented Chief Tom Gill the award at the Virginia Beach Surf & Rescue Museum. They were recognized for keeping more than 5 miles of public beaches and resort area waters safe for the millions of visitors to the city.

Courtesy- Office of Senator Bill DeSteph

DeSteph said he is proud to recognize the exceptional acts of the service through the presentation of the Senate Resolution. He is grateful for their continued contributions to public safety in this community.

The resolution includes some examples of incidents where the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service saved people, such as when a person suffering a mental crisis attempted to drown themself and when they conducted numerous rescues amid rip tide conditions.

The resolution also mentioned that the 12-member team helped 75 people on just May 23, 2021. Sixty-three of those people were pulled from the water. The summer of 2020 had 260 rescues total.