VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A gas leak caused lane closures Tuesday afternoon on Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the eastbound lanes on Virginia Beach Blvd. were closed beginning at North Fir Ave. while the fire department investigated an incident. Dispatch confirmed with 10 On Your Side that the incident is in reference to a gas leak.

Eastbound Virginia Beach BLVD is closed to through traffic beginning at North Fir Avenue while @VirginiaBeachFD is working an incident. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route until cleared.#VBPDAlert pic.twitter.com/qcIUKIlM9P — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) June 27, 2023

VBPD said around 1:45 p.m. that the road had been reopened.