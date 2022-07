Fire on Forest View Drive in Virginia Beach, Va. on July 26, 2022. (Photo courtesy: VBFD)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a garage fire Tuesday morning in Virginia Beach that spread to the main home.

Units were dispatched to the 5500 block of Forest View Drive at 9 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire at the 2-story home. It took almost an hour to put the fire out.

A spokesperson for VBFD said five people were displaced as a result of the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.