Funeral homes prepare to care for COVID-19 victims, make adjustments for mourners

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While hospitals and medical staff are feverishly preparing for a possible large influx of patients due to COVID-19, funeral home directors are preparing for those who won’t make it.

The Altmeyer family has owned and operated funeral homes for more than 100 years.

But company President Jimmy Altmeyer Jr. isn’t sure they’ve ever faced an operational challenge like the one the coronavirus has brought.

“I think it’s a concern across our country that the COVID-19 could overload any system,” Altmeyer said Wednesday.

Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory, which owns 11 funeral homes in Virginia, said it has more than 30 funeral directors that can be moved to busier locations if a COVID-19 outbreak leads to more deaths.

He said, even then, loved ones shouldn’t feel they can’t mourn because of the outbreak.

“We’re doing everything to maintain a safe environment, not only for the families we serve, but the people that are on our team,” Altmeyer said.

Just like many other essential businesses, Altmeyer has individual hand sanitizers and bacteria-killing wipes at its entrance.

Other changes being made have to do with the traditional guest book. One pen per person will be used for those who want to sign it in-person — guests will have to pick up a pen and drop it off in a bucket when they are done. Pens will be sanitized after each viewing.

Funeral homes are also abiding by the 10 people or fewer per room guidelines. To allow for everyone to get a chance to mourn, modern technology is going to be used.

“We can livestream the services and after the service is over, we can upload it to our website so people who want to see it can come on,” Altmeyer said.

While he understands some families may still prefer to wait until after the pandemic subsides to hold a service, he said that doesn’t mean planning can’t happen.

“Most of the time when people have a death in the family, they go ahead and call the funeral home right away. We’ll bring that person into our care. We will make the arrangements with them today and if they choose to have the service down the road, at a time when the pandemic has calmed down, we can accommodate those services,” Altmeyer said. “During this time, we want to make this experience as comforting as possible.”

