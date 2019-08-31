Fulton Bank robbed in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Fulton Bank was robbed early Saturday morning in Virginia Beach according to police.

Authorities reportedly got a call for a hold up alarm from the Fulton Bank located at 1616 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach at around 10:40 Saturday morning.

When police got there, bank employees confirmed that a robbery did happen.

Employees claim that a man, described as Caucasian, between 20 to 30-years-old, tall and approximately 170-pounds, entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. Officials have not clarified whether the suspect was able to get away with money or not.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

This is an ongoing investigation at the moment. Stay updated on WAVY.com