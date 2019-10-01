Free street parking at Va. Beach Oceanfront starts today

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Free seasonal street parking begins today at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront — and the city says it’s been expanded.

Starting Tuesday, two-hour parking on Atlantic Avenue, between 6th and 38th streets. Here’s the full schedule:

Between 15th and 38th streets: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Oct. 1, 2019 through April 1, 2020.

Between 6th and 15th streets: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Oct. 1 through Nov. 21, 2019; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, 2019 (to accommodate queuing for BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile); 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Jan. 1 through April 1, 2020.

City officials said in a news release the successful of a pilot program last year led to 13 blocks and another hour being added this year.

Free parking previously ended at 10 p.m. and stopped at 25th Street.

Official said designated parking spaces vary from block to block, so drivers will have to make sure to look for signs and markings.