Free Something in the Water mask giveaway happening this week in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Even though this year’s Something in the Water festival was canceled you can still get some cool swag — and protect yourself and others in the process.

VA For The People, a nonpartisan voter empowerment organization from the folks behind Something in the Water, is handing out free masks, safe touch tools and VA For The People lawn signs this Thursday and Friday at 2425 Bowland Parkway, Suite 112 in Virginia Beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Everything is free so grab as many as you need,” the group says. “For yourself, your family, your neighbors and even your business!”

In the meantime the group is encouraging everyone to register to vote ahead of the November elections. You could win two VIP passes to the next Something in the Water by checking your registration status here.

The deadline to register in Virginia is Oct. 13. For more information on the upcoming elections, visit WAVY’s Voter Guide.

Latest Posts: