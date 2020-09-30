VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Even though this year’s Something in the Water festival was canceled you can still get some cool swag — and protect yourself and others in the process.
VA For The People, a nonpartisan voter empowerment organization from the folks behind Something in the Water, is handing out free masks, safe touch tools and VA For The People lawn signs this Thursday and Friday at 2425 Bowland Parkway, Suite 112 in Virginia Beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Everything is free so grab as many as you need,” the group says. “For yourself, your family, your neighbors and even your business!”
In the meantime the group is encouraging everyone to register to vote ahead of the November elections. You could win two VIP passes to the next Something in the Water by checking your registration status here.
The deadline to register in Virginia is Oct. 13. For more information on the upcoming elections, visit WAVY’s Voter Guide.
Latest Posts:
- Free Something in the Water mask giveaway happening this week in Virginia Beach
- NC Sept. 30 COVID-19 update: State moves into phase 3 of reopening; 1,372 new cases, 38 deaths
- FBI asks for nationwide help in identifying male who may have information in child sexual exploitation case
- A Decade of Cancer Treatment Innovation
- A Better You With Hawaii Blue