VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Free on-street parking returns to Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach!

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., two-hour parking is available in marked spaces along the outside southbound lane of Atlantic Avenue from 5th Street to 38th Steet, with some exceptions. This will remain in effect from Nov. 1 through March 31.

The blocks between 10th and 11th Streets, 19th and 22nd Streets and 29th and 31st Streets will not have free on-street parking during this time.