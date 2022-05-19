VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A community fair will be held at The Mount Virginia Beach on Friday.

At the free event, various groups and agencies will distribute free meals, workforce resources and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

The fair will run from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, May 20 at The Mount, 620 Baker Road in Virginia Beach.

757 Mobile Market will distribute free meals, and Mercy Chefs will distribute hot meals.

Initial COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be available.

The event is a partnership between The Mount Virginia Beach, Virginia Department of Health, and Mercy Chefs.