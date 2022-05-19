VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A community fair will be held at The Mount Virginia Beach on Friday.
At the free event, various groups and agencies will distribute free meals, workforce resources and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
The fair will run from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, May 20 at The Mount, 620 Baker Road in Virginia Beach.
757 Mobile Market will distribute free meals, and Mercy Chefs will distribute hot meals.
Initial COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be available.
The event is a partnership between The Mount Virginia Beach, Virginia Department of Health, and Mercy Chefs.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.