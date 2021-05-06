Free eye screenings for service animals this month at local veterinary opthalmologist

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A board-certified Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists is offering free eye screenings this May for local service animals.

Owners must schedule appointments in advance with the Animal Vision Center of Virginia.

“These animals play a critical role in society, but particularly in the homes of the families they serve,” said Dr. Heather Brookshire, who owns and operates Virginia Beach-based Animal Vision Center of Virginia (AVCVA). “We’re glad to share in their special bond by helping to ensure their partner’s eyes are in tiptop shape.”

According to a news release, the appointments will be drive-up telehealth — meaning owners must wait in the car while their animals are brought inside for the screening. The owner can be live on the phone or via video chat for the entire exam.

The Animal Vision Center of Virginia also has screened police dogs and patrol horses with the City of Virginia Beach, as well as the horses of Untamed Spirit, a local therapeutic and educational riding program.

To qualify for the free exam, service animals must be active working animals that are certified by a formal training program or organization. They can also be currently enrolled in a formal training program. For more information about the referral process or to schedule a screening, call 757-749-4838 or visit animalvisioncenterva.com.