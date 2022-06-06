VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There will be another free COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming up at the New Light Baptist Church in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, June 8.

It’ll be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the church at 5549 Indian River Road.

All vaccines will be available at the clinic, including boosters. Kids ages 5-17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The Virginia Department of Health says a second booster is now recommended for certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine at least four months ago. If you received a initial vaccine and booster of Johnson & Johnson at least four months ago you can now receive a second booster dose of mRNA vaccine, VDH says.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted.

