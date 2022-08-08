VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 10 in Virginia Beach.

According to a press release, the clinic will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Road.

All vaccines and boosters will be available at the clinic. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will also be accepted.

Anyone between the ages of 5-17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or local guardian to receive a vaccine.

Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.