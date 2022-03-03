Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Virginia Beach hosted by VBDPH

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The COVID-19 vaccine is one of the best lines of defense against the pandemic, according to The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health organized a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic will take place on Saturday March 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road.

The clinic will offer all vaccines and is open to all ages. Those 5-17 have the option to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but a parent or legal guardian must be present.

Those who are booster eligible have the choice to pick which dose they’d like to receive.

Saturday appointments are encouraged however, walk-ins are accepted. To schedule your appointment time click the appropriate link below.