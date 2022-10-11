VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Health Department is hosting free COVID-19

and flu vaccination clinics at three locations on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster vaccines will be available at the clinics.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 12 years and older.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 18 years and older.

Monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized as booster doses for individuals aged 12 years and older. Only individuals ages 5-11 years can receive a monovalent booster dose at this time.

People ages 5-17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time.

All clinics will be held Saturday, Oct. 15.

Philippine Cultural Center Virginia Beach, 4857 Baxter Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pfizer (Bivalent Booster 12+)

Moderna (Bivalent Booster 18+)

Flu Vaccine

New Jerusalem Ministries, 5184 Singleton Way, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer (Bivalent Booster 12+)

Moderna (Bivalent Booster 18+)

Flu Vaccine



Nuestra Feria Virginia Beach, 1000 19th St. (in the parking lot), from noon to 3 p.m.

Pfizer (Bivalent Booster 12+)

Moderna (Bivalent Booster 18+)

Flu Vaccine

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.