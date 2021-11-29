Free 2022 Water Awareness Calendars filled with illustrations from Virginia Beach students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities Water Awareness Calendar for the year 2022 is now available.

The annually distributed calendar reminds residents to use water wisely with illustrations from Virginia Beach elementary school students.

The calendar includes important topics such as backflow prevention, proper fat, oils and grease disposal, water conservation, and what not to flush.

The illustrations were chosen through Public Utilities’ annual water-themed art contest. To enter the 2023 Water Awareness Calendar Contest, CLICK HERE. Entries are due no later than March 11.

Free copies of the 2022 calendar are now available at all Virginia Beach Public Libraries, Virginia Beach Recreation Centers, and the Public Utilities Business Office which is located at 2809 S. Lynnhaven Drive Suite 250.