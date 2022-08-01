The car was submerged upside down after crashing at Pinewood Road and 32nd Street in Virginia Beach (Courtesy of VBFD)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.

That person was turned over to Virginia Beach EMS and their condition was unknown as of Monday morning, firefighters said. WAVY is working to learn more.

The crash happened at Pinewood Road and 32nd Street just after midnight, per Barbara Morrison with VBFD.

One of the people was able to swim to shore from the vehicle, which flipped and was partially submerged. Two others were found on top of the vehicle and were brought to shore by first responders.

The fourth person had to be extracted.

The emergency response after the car crashed at Pinewood Road and 32nd Street in Virginia Beach (Courtesy of VBFD)

Photos provided show a large response with around a dozen emergency vehicles. The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.

Check back for updates.