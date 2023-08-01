VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Four juvenile suspects have been tied to a string of burglaries in Virginia Beach, including the break-in at the Coastal Edge surf shop last month, police confirmed Tuesday.

The young suspects have all been caught and are facing charges, police said. Because of their ages, VBPD will not be releasing their names.

A police spokesperson said detectives believe the four suspects were involved in a total of three burglaries, which occurred over the span of three months.

Coastal Edge posted surveillance video of the July 23 overnight burglary on social media. It showed four suspects walking through the parking lot outside the Oceanfront business on 21st Street. The owners said the suspects then broke into the business and stole several valuable items.

VBPD confirmed the other two burglaries happened on April 10 and April 16, but did not provide the locations.

