Four displaced by fire Sunday in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire at a house in Virginia Beach Sunday night has displaced four people.

City fire officials say they responded to the residential fire around 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Highfield Court.

The first units arrived on scene and found smoke and flames visible outside the two-story home.

Fire officials believe the blaze started on the back deck and extended up the side of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators believe it was accidental.

No one was injured in the fire, but four people who were renting the home were displaced.