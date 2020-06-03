Forward progress for clean energy and Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As part of the efforts to move Virginia towards being a leader in wind energy and offshore wind manufacturing, two wind turbine foundations have successfully been installed as part of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project.

On May 25, the first turbine foundation was safely and successfully installed on the ocean floor 27 miles off Virginia Beach, and on May 30, the second turbine foundation was installed. The turbines themselves will be installed on these foundations later in June.

The turbines will provide enough clean, renewable energy to power 3,000 Virginia households by the end of the year. The program’s goal is to provide about 12-megawatts of energy once fully installed and operational.

“With The Port of Virginia at its helm, the Hampton Roads region has the trained workforce and the nautical know-how to become a vital hub for offshore wind development. We welcome Ørsted and look forward to the tremendous opportunities ahead of us,” said Governor Ralph Northam.

The CVOW pilot project will be the first installed in federal waters and provides Dominion Energy with valuable permitting, design, installation, and operations experience. Ørsted — a global leader in the industry — is the developer on the pilot project.

The project is the largest in North America with a projected goal providing up to 2,600 megawatts of clean energy by 2026, which is enough electricity to power nearly 650,000 homes.

The project will also help create a domestic supply chain anchored in Hampton Roads ultimately lowering the costs of offshore wind development.

“Clean air and sustainable energy are important to our customers and are top priorities for us, too. Offshore wind plays a key role in the company’s continued carbon reduction to meet standards outlined by the Virginia Clean Economy Act and Dominion Energy’s goals of net-zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions across its 20 states by 2050,” said a representative with Dominion Energy.



More information on Dominion Energy and the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind can be found online.

