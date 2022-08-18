VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Fort Solutions Group LLC says it will invest $3.1 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach.

According to a press release, the company was award an Economic Development Investment Program (EDIP) grant totaling $125 thousand for the expansion by the Virginia Beach Development Authority (VBDA).

The expansion will add 25 thousand square feet to the existing footprint, bringing the total square footage to 62 thousand. This announcement follows the $9.7 million investment the company made to the existing facility in 2016.

The expansion is set to be completed by 2023.

Fort Solutions Group LLC employs 140 people locally and is planning to add almost 40 new job in the next four years.