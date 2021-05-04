Former Virginia Beach priest charged with sexual assault of minor

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A former Virginia Beach Catholic priest has been charged with sexual assault of a minor in Virginia after an investigation into abuse in the church by Virginia authorities.

Paul David Ryan was indicted by a Rockingham County jury on two felony counts of carnal knowledge by force of a minor under the age of 18, according to a release from Attorney General Mark Herring’s office. Authorities say the assault happened between 1979 and 1980 when he was an ordained Catholic priest assigned at Star of the Sea Parish and its affiliated Star of the Sea School

In the alleged assault in Rockingham County, Ryan took the victim to Massanutten Resort, where authorities say he sexually assaulted the victim twice.

Ryan has been living in Australia, where he had previously pleaded guilty to five counts of indecent assault of two teenage boys.

He is currently in custody and in the process of being extradited back to Virginia, Herring’s office said.

“Our investigation with Virginia State Police into potential clergy abuse in the Commonwealth remains ongoing and I want to encourage anyone who may have more information about this case or any other instances of abuse to please reach out to us as soon as possible,” said Attorney General Herring. “I understand that coming forward with this kind of experience can be difficult or scary, but I pledge to you that, no matter how long ago the incident occurred, we will take it seriously and ensure that you get the support and help that you need and deserve.”

He’s one of dozens of Catholic priests from Virginia with credible and substantiated allegations of sexual abuse dating back to the 1950s. Herring’s office says these are the second charges resulting from the probe with Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information is asked tocontact the Virginia Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064 or at www.VirginiaClergyHotline.com.