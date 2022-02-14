Former Virginia Beach economic development director to pay back nearly $80K after pleading guilty to felony embezzlement charges

Investigators say he used city funding to help pay for trips around the world and secure tickets to sporting events.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Virginia Beach economic development director has been sentenced after pleading guilty to felony embezzlement charges.

Back in August 2021, Warren Harris, 64, pleaded guilty to four counts of embezzlement by a public official. Harris was indicted on 14 embezzlement charges back in 2019.

On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Frucci sentenced Harris to 8 years in prison, all of which were suspended. However, Harris must pay back the full $79,479.50 in restitution to the city.

The Office of Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle’s office said Harris illegally used the public funds in the final years of his tenure as the Virginia Beach economic development director from 2007 to 2018.

“Economic development done right is vital for the city,” Stolle said. “Mr. Harris used lies and deceit to betray the trust of the City, his supervisor, and most importantly the citizens of Virginia Beach. That broken trust is serious and must be repaired.”

The stipulation of facts in the case shows Harris spent thousands in city funds for his personal travel to locations all over the world, including Dubai, Panama, Spain, California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Illinois.



An investigation from the Virginia Beach City Auditor also revealed that Harris used $39,000 in city funds to place advertisements in sports publications such as the NCAA Final Four official program which earned him tickets to sporting events.